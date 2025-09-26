Gold mine collapses in Nigeria's Zamfara, at least 100 feared dead

At least 100 people are feared dead after a gold mining pit collapsed in Nigeria’s Zamfara State, survivors and residents said on Friday. The incident occurred on Thursday at the Kadauri mining site in Maru district, where scores of artisanal miners were working underground when the pit caved in, witnesses told Reuters. Rescue efforts were still underway on Friday.

At least 13 bodies have so far been recovered, Sanusi Auwal, a local resident, told Reuters. He said, “Over 100 miners were involved during the collapse."

“We are lucky to be rescued alive. Out of more than 100 people, only 15 of us were rescued,” said Isa Sani, who is currently receiving treatment for injuries.

Muhammadu Isa of the Zamfara State Miners Association confirmed the incident, noting that some rescuers also suffocated while attempting to dig out the victims.

Zamfara police spokesperson Yazid Abubakar did not immediately respond to calls and text messages seeking comment.

Illegal mining is common in Zamfara, where armed gangs often control gold fields, fuelling violence and deadly accidents.