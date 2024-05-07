Gold prices tick higher on US rate cut bets

May 7 - Gold prices edged up for a second session on Tuesday, after recent economic data boosted bets that the Federal Reserve would cut interest rates later this year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold rose 0.2% at $2,327.11 per ounce, as of 0034 GMT. U.S. gold futures firmed 0.2% to $2,336.20. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

* Traders are pricing in a 64% chance of a Fed rate cut in September, as per CME's FedWatch Tool. Lower rates increase the appeal of holding non-yielding bullion.

* Data on Friday showed job growth in the U.S. slowed more than expected in April, while the increase in annual wages fell below 4.0% for the first time in nearly three years.

* Fed Bank of New York President John Williams said on Monday that at some undefined point the U.S. central bank will lower its interest rate target. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

* Investors closely monitored the latest developments in the Middle East conflict. Palestinian militant group Hamas on Monday agreed to a Gaza ceasefire proposal from mediators, but Israel said the terms did not meet its demands and pressed ahead with strikes in Rafah while planning to continue negotiations on a deal.

* SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings rose 0.21% to 832.19 tonnes on Monday from 830.47 tonnes on Friday.

* Spot silver fell 0.1% to $27.44 per ounce, platinum gained 0.5% to $958.90 and palladium rose 0.4% to $981.34. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

* A private sector survey showed on Monday that China's services activity expansion slowed a touch, but growth in new orders accelerated and business sentiment rose solidly.

DATA/EVENTS

0030 Japan JibunBK Comp Op Final SA April {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

0030 Japan JibunBK SVC PMI Final SA April

0130 Australia Retail Trade Q1

0430 Australia RBA Cash Rate May {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

0600 Germany Industrial Orders MM March

0600 Germany Manufacturing O/P Current Price SA March

0600 Germany Consumer Goods SA March {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

0600 UK Halifax House Prices MM, YY April

0645 France Reserve Assets Total April

0830 UK S&P Global PMI: MSC Composite Output April {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

