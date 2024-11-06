Gold rises as markets gird for US election outcome

GLOBAL-PRECIOUS/ (UPDATE 10, GRAPHIC):PRECIOUS-Gold rises as markets gird for US election outcome

Reuters
Published6 Nov 2024, 12:44 AM IST
Gold rises as markets gird for US election outcome
Gold rises as markets gird for US election outcome

*

Gold has risen around 33% this year

*

Gold could benefit from uncertainty if U.S. election result delayed, Commerzbank says

*

Markets anticipate Fed will cut rates by 25 bps on Thursday

*

Bullion could hit $2,800 after US election, analyst says

By Anjana Anil

Nov 5 - Gold prices edged up on Tuesday as investors braced for political tensions after opinion polls showed Donald Trump and Kamala Harris are neck and neck in the U.S. presidential election where chances of a contested result are high.

Spot gold gained 0.2% to $2,740.96 an ounce by 01:54 p.m. ET . U.S. gold futures settled 0.1% higher at $2,749.70.

Gold is supported by "the uncertainty of the elections. Part of it is what happens if things don't go so smooth, part of it is the possibility of tariffs, some kind of economic changes," said Daniel Pavilonis, senior market strategist at RJO Futures. With a dead heat between Republican former President Trump and Democratic Vice President Harris and control of the U.S. Congress also at stake, investors are particularly nervy about an unclear or contested result, especially if it fuels unrest.

"Should the election result be uncertain for days or even weeks, gold would benefit from the resulting uncertainty," Commerzbank said in a note.

Trump has repeatedly said any defeat could only stem from widespread fraud, echoing his false claims from 2020. The winner may not be known for days if the margins in key states are as slim as expected.

Gold should ultimately reach $2,800 "once the dust settles" after the election, Exinity Group Chief Market Analyst Han Tan said. Elsewhere, markets widely anticipate a quarter-point cut from the Federal Reserve on Thursday, a further reduction to U.S. interest rates this year after a big cut in September.

Bullion is traditionally seen as a hedge against economic and political uncertainty, and tends to thrive when interest rates are low. This has helped the metal rise nearly 33% so far this year.

Spot silver rose 0.4% to $32.59 an ounce, platinum added 1.5% to $998.35 and palladium was down 0.2% at $1,072.50. A private sector survey in top metals consumer China showed services activity expanded at its fastest pace in three months in October.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:6 Nov 2024, 12:44 AM IST
Business NewsNewsWorldGold rises as markets gird for US election outcome

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    152.30
    03:58 PM | 5 NOV 2024
    5.35 (3.64%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    286.15
    03:59 PM | 5 NOV 2024
    2.1 (0.74%)

    Bank Of Baroda share price

    257.80
    03:59 PM | 5 NOV 2024
    5.05 (2%)

    State Bank Of India share price

    849.20
    03:59 PM | 5 NOV 2024
    19.35 (2.33%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation share price

    1,320.80
    03:53 PM | 5 NOV 2024
    44.1 (3.45%)

    National Aluminium Company share price

    235.00
    03:56 PM | 5 NOV 2024
    4.2 (1.82%)

    Gillette India share price

    10,519.05
    03:29 PM | 5 NOV 2024
    116.1 (1.12%)

    Suven Pharmaceuticals share price

    1,332.50
    03:29 PM | 5 NOV 2024
    12.85 (0.97%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Rainbow Childrens Medicare share price

    1,548.10
    03:58 PM | 5 NOV 2024
    -82.6 (-5.07%)

    Torrent Power share price

    1,708.00
    03:29 PM | 5 NOV 2024
    -88.75 (-4.94%)

    PB Fintech share price

    1,640.20
    03:57 PM | 5 NOV 2024
    -72.55 (-4.24%)

    Tube Investments Of India share price

    4,180.70
    03:58 PM | 5 NOV 2024
    -179.4 (-4.11%)
    More from Top Losers

    HFCL share price

    127.85
    03:47 PM | 5 NOV 2024
    8.5 (7.12%)

    Jindal Saw share price

    326.10
    03:29 PM | 5 NOV 2024
    16.15 (5.21%)

    Adani Energy Solutions share price

    1,014.65
    03:54 PM | 5 NOV 2024
    49.25 (5.1%)

    Oil India share price

    495.45
    03:54 PM | 5 NOV 2024
    23 (4.87%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      80,255.00-160.00
      Chennai
      80,261.00-160.00
      Delhi
      80,413.00-160.00
      Kolkata
      80,265.00-160.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L-0.23
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.