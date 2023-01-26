Gold scales 9-month peak with spotlight on US data1 min read . Updated: 26 Jan 2023, 11:24 AM IST
Spot gold was at $1,946.55 per ounce, as of 0456 GMT, after hitting $1,949.09 earlier in the day, its highest since April 2022. U.S. gold futures were up 0.3% at $1,948.50.
Gold prices hit a nine-month high on Thursday, while investors hunkered down for U.S. economic data that could influence the Federal Reserve's policy tightening path.
