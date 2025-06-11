Gold surpasses Euro as second-largest global reserve asset, ECB says
Summary
The precious metal made up around 20% of global official reserves at the end of 2024, overtaking the euro’s 16%, the central bank said in a report.
Gold surpassed the euro as the second largest global reserve asset at market prices last year, the European Central Bank said.
