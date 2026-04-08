‘Golden age of the Middle East’: Trump celebrates ceasefire, vows US support in Hormuz buildup

As the United States, Israel and Iran agree to a ceasefire, President Donald Trump calls it a ‘big day for World Peace’. He assures that “the United States of America will be helping with the traffic buildup in the Strait of Hormuz” and “Iran can start the reconstruction process”.

Trump, on Wednesday, posted on Truth Social, “A big day for World Peace! Iran wants it to happen, they’ve had enough! Likewise, so has everyone else! The United States of America will be helping with the traffic buildup in the Strait of Hormuz. There will be lots of positive action! Big money will be made. Iran can start the reconstruction process. We’ll be loading up with supplies of all kinds, and just “hangin’ around” in order to make sure that everything goes well. I feel confident that it will. Just like we are experiencing in the U.S., this could be the Golden Age of the Middle East!!!”

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Trump agreed to a two-week ceasefire with Iran less than two hours before his deadline to attack Iranian power plants and bridges.

Total victory: Trump asserts on announcing the ceasefire Earlier in the day, Trump, while speaking to AFP, said that the United States had won a “total and complete victory”.

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"Total and complete victory. 100 percent. No question about it," Trump told AFP in the brief call when asked if he was claiming victory with the ceasefire.

Trump also acknowledged that they had received a “10-point proposal” from Iran, which he called a “workable basis ‌on ⁠which to negotiate.”

Israel backed the US ceasefire with Iran, but Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu early Wednesday said the deal does not cover fighting against Hezbollah in Lebanon. His statement contradicted Pakistan's, a key mediator, claim that the truce is broader and the peace talks will begin as soon as Friday in Islamabad. Pakistan said the ceasefire began immediately.

‘Enemy suffered a crushing defeat’: Iran Meanwhile, Iran's Supreme National Security Council said that the “enemy has suffered an undeniable and crushing defeat” and Iran has already secured a "historic" victory in the ongoing conflict as it finalised the terms of a proposed ceasefire

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In a detailed statement, the Council claimed that Iran had forced Washington to accept a 10-point framework covering key strategic and economic demands. According to the statement, these include guarantees of non-aggression, continued Iranian control over the Strait of Hormuz, recognition of uranium enrichment, lifting of sanctions, withdrawal of US forces from the region and compensation payments.

Describing the outcome of the conflict, the statement said, "The enemy has suffered an undeniable, historic and crushing defeat in its cowardly, illegal and criminal war against the Iranian nation."

It added that Iran had compelled "the criminal America to accept its 10-point plan," signalling what it termed a decisive shift in regional power dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies)