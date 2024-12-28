Golden Globe-winning actor Olivia Hussey, who starred in Romeo and Juliet film, dies at 73
1 min read
28 Dec 2024, 04:21 PM IST
Livemint
Olivia Hussey Eisley, renowned for her role as Juliet in Franco Zeffirelli's iconic 1968 film 'Romeo and Juliet', has passed away at the age of 73.
Olivia Hussey, who starred as a teenage Juliet in Franco Zeffirelli's 1968 film "Romeo and Juliet," garnering her a Golden Globe, died Friday at age 73, her family announced.
