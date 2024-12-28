Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / World/  Golden Globe-winning actor Olivia Hussey, who starred in Romeo and Juliet film, dies at 73

Golden Globe-winning actor Olivia Hussey, who starred in Romeo and Juliet film, dies at 73

Livemint

Olivia Hussey Eisley, renowned for her role as Juliet in Franco Zeffirelli's iconic 1968 film 'Romeo and Juliet', has passed away at the age of 73.

Olivia Hussey attends the 50th Anniversary World Premiere Restoration of 'The Producers' presented as the Opening Night Gala of the 2018 TCM Classic Film Festival

Olivia Hussey, who starred as a teenage Juliet in Franco Zeffirelli's 1968 film "Romeo and Juliet," garnering her a Golden Globe, died Friday at age 73, her family announced.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.