Golden Globes 2025 LIVE: As the 82nd edition of Annual Golden Globe Awards night kicks-off in Los Angeles' Beverly Hilton Hotel, India eyes its chance to make a mark. Payal Kapadia award winning film ‘All We Imagine As Light’ is in the focus after securing nominations in the Best Director category and Best Motion Picture in a Non-English Language. Earlier this year, it clinched the most revered Grand Prix title at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival.
Payal Kapadia helmed movie is in a close contest with acclaimed films, like 'Emilia Perez', 'The Girl with the Needle', 'I'm Still Here', and ‘The Seed of the Sacred Fig’ in the Best Motion Picture category. In the Best Director category, Payal Kapadia will compete with notable filmmakers such as Jacques Audiard (Emilia Perez), Sean Baker (Anora), and Edward Berger (Conclave).
Comedian Nikki Glaser will take the stage and grace the star-studded evening as global icons will present the awards. From Andrew Garfield, Anya Taylor-Joy, Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot, Jeff Goldblum, Jennifer Coolidge, Michelle Yeoh, Seth Rogen to Viola Davis, here are all the presenters you need to catch today.
The evening is notable, as it will determine whether Payal Kapadia directorial film will outshine among Hollywood heavyweights. A-list celebrities have come together to write history and honour the best in film and television.
Golden Globes 2025: When and where to watch 82nd Golden Globes Awards?
Golden Globes 2025: The 82nd Golden Globes will stream live on Paramount+ and will also air on CBS on Sunday, January 5 at 5 PM PT/8 p.m. ET. Viewers in India can stream it LIVE on Lionsgate Play on January 6 from 6:30 AM onwards.
Golden Globes 2025: Will Taylor Swift joke be a part of Nikki Glaser's monologue?
Golden Globes 2025: When asked if Taylor Swift joke will be part of Nikki Glaser's monologue this year, the stand-up comedian said, “Not unless it’s a very favourable way, " Variety reported.
Nikki added, “She was at the Golden Globes last year — I would have loved for her to be in the audience this year. I’m hoping this turns into a gig that I can do multiple times, and I can perform for her, because I’ve watched her so many times."
Golden Globes 2025: All to know about Golden Globe ceremony host Nikki Glaser
Golden Globes 2025: The 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony will be hosted by stand-up comedian Nikki Glaser. This will be the first time in the history of the awards show, a woman will anchor the showsolo.