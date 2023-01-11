Golden Globes red carpet underway, after year off the air4 min read . Updated: 11 Jan 2023, 06:43 AM IST
Golden Globes returned on air on Tuesday in a bid to win back their awards-season perch and relevancy to a Hollywood that shunned the awards
After going dark for a year, the Golden Globes returned to the air Tuesday on a one-year audition to try to win back their awards-season perch and relevancy to a Hollywood that shunned the awards after an ethics and diversity scandal.