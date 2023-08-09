In a rather intriguing incident, a burglar had recently exited a garage clutching a valuable $1,300 bicycle, only to be met with an unexpected turn of events.

What the surveillance footage captured next added a heartwarming twist to the situation. Displayed on the video was a friendly golden retriever playfully rolling over in front of the bike thief at a residence located in San Diego. The juxtaposition of the daring burglary and the endearing interaction between the canine and the suspect rendered the scene undeniably charming, leaving viewers both amused and touched. “Hi, buddy," the man told the watchdog as it leapt up to kiss him during the July 15 burglary. As per a report by Washington Post, with a chuckle, the individual pushed the Electra 3-speed bicycle back into the confines of the San Diego garage, propping it against a shelf – a scene that was captured by the city's police department and subsequently shared via surveillance footage.

As reported by Washington Post, police have made a plea for assistance from the public in identifying either the individual depicted in the video or the purloined bicycle. The stolen bike, a 2019 model in black, is adorned with "8-ball" caps on its tire valves, features an "8-ball" emblem on its frame, and boasts a black-and-white checkered design on the back wheel frame.

Upon reentering the garage, the thief bestowed affection upon his enthusiastic welcomer.

“You’re so cool. Come here," he told the dog, bending down to cup its face. “You’re the coolest dog I’ve ever known. I love you, too. You’re a sweetheart."

Subsequently, the individual seemed to get concerned about the dog having an open route to escape.

“Where’s your dad?" he asked the retriever while rubbing its belly.

“Your dad should know enough not to leave the garage open."Then he called out toward the open door of the home: “Dad! Where are you?"

After expressing his affection for the dog once more, the intruder seized the bicycle by its handles and pushed it along. Meanwhile, the golden retriever observed his departure, with its tail still wagging.