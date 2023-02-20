Golden visa programmes to be scrapped by these European countries. Check new rules
Golden visa programmes offer residency permits and EU travel access in exchange for investment, but can pose risks such as money laundering and inflation of real estate prices.
Golden visas in some European countries are likely to tougher with Ireland and Portugal already announcing to scrap the programme for wealthy non-Europeans.
