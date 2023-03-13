Goldman analysts revoke Fed rate hike expectation in March after SVB failure2 min read . Updated: 13 Mar 2023, 10:00 AM IST
Goldman Sachs has revised its projections for the terminal rate of interest hikes, stating that it now expects the rate to be between 5.25% and 5.5%.
Goldman Sachs analysts have revised their prediction for the upcoming U.S. Federal Reserve meeting, stating that they no longer anticipate a rate hike on March 22. This shift in prediction is due to the recent stress experienced in the banking sector, which has led to considerable uncertainty about the future rate hike path beyond March.
