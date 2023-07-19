Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon's growth strategy gains board's support: Report

Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon's growth strategy gains board's support: Report4 min read 19 Jul 2023, 07:53 AM IST
Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon has received support from the company's board of directors for his focus on the bank's core Wall Street operations and asset management. Board's backing, which emerged after board meeting in India, indicates confidence in Solomon's ability to revive bank's fortunes.
