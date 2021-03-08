OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Goldman Sachs economists see US jobs boom as virus curbs ease

Goldman Sachs economists see US jobs boom as virus curbs ease

Photo: AP
Photo: AP
1 min read . Updated: 08 Mar 2021, 05:23 PM IST Bloomberg

  • Reopening, fiscal stimulus, and pent-up savings should fuel very strong demand growth, Goldman Sachs said in a report
  • The forecasters also expect participation in the jobs market to pick up, because 'most workers who left the labor force still cite the pandemic as their reason, and will likely re-enter once life normalizes'

The US is on course for an employment boom this year once pandemic restrictions ease and the economy reopens, according to economists at Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

“Reopening, fiscal stimulus, and pent-up savings should fuel very strong demand growth," Chief Economist Jan Hatzius and colleagues wrote in a report highlighting an outlook that’s more optimistic than most other forecasts. They predict the unemployment rate, currently at 6.2%, will fall to 4.1% by the end of the year.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Derek Chauvin will be tried in the Hennepin County Government Center, now ringed with fencing and concrete barricades for fear of disruption by protesters

George Floyd death trial in Minneapolis starts with weeks of diligent jury pick

3 min read . 05:10 PM IST
The Indian Railways also shared a lowdown on the menu of integrated Helpline number

Indian Railways launches single helpline number for all types of queries, complaints: Know details

1 min read . 05:05 PM IST
CM Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy announced on February 25 that the CBSE system would be implemented for classes 1 to 7 in all government schools (Representational image)

CBSE for classes 1-7 in AP schools from 2021-22: Affiliation

1 min read . 05:04 PM IST
Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia

Delhi govt presents 'Outcome Budget', education, health top performers

1 min read . 05:04 PM IST

The assessment follows last week’s payrolls report for February showing an increase in jobs that was almost twice as much as forecast, suggesting growth momentum is gaining pace. Unemployment surged dramatically last year as the Covid-19 pandemic forced shops and restaurants to close, but economists now expect hiring to recover along with increased immunizations.

The Goldman Sachs forecasters also expect participation in the jobs market to pick up, because “most workers who left the labor force still cite the pandemic as their reason, and will likely re-enter once life normalizes."

One mitigating factor to the economists’ outlook is that there’s more of a mismatch in workers’ skills than there was, after employers invested in automation during the crisis. Federal jobless benefits could also slow the recovery for a few months, they said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout