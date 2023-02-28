Goldman Sachs mulls 'strategic alternative' for consumer business after missteps
The bank will aim to grow fees from asset and wealth management and drive better performance in its fintech unit, executives said at the company's second investor day in its 154-year history
Goldman Sachs Group Inc's Chief Executive David Solomon said the bank is considering "strategic alternatives" for its consumer business after stumbles led to billions of dollars in losses.
