Goldman Sachs says 'thin' Brexit trade deal likely but won't rule out breakdown

LONDON : Goldman Sachs said on Monday that Britain and the European Union were likely to do a post-Brexit trade deal by early November though the risk of a breakdown in negotiations could not be ruled out.

"Our core view remains that a “thin" zero-tariff/zero-quota trade agreement will likely be struck by early November, and subsequently ratified by the end of December," Goldman analysts said a note to clients.

"The risk of a breakdown in negotiations cannot be ruled out," Goldman said. "We continue to think the perceived probability of 'no deal' will persist beyond the next European Council meeting in mid-October." (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

