Home >News >World >Goldman Sachs says 'thin' Brexit trade deal likely but won't rule out breakdown
FILE PHOTO: The Goldman Sachs company logo is seen in the company's space on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, (NYSE) in New York, U.S., April 17, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo/File Photo (REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: The Goldman Sachs company logo is seen in the company's space on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, (NYSE) in New York, U.S., April 17, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo/File Photo (REUTERS)

Goldman Sachs says 'thin' Brexit trade deal likely but won't rule out breakdown

1 min read . Updated: 05 Oct 2020, 11:47 AM IST Reuters

'Our core view remains that a 'thin' zero-tariff/zero-quota trade agreement will likely be struck by early November, and subsequently ratified by the end of December,' Goldman analysts said a note to clients

LONDON : Goldman Sachs said on Monday that Britain and the European Union were likely to do a post-Brexit trade deal by early November though the risk of a breakdown in negotiations could not be ruled out.

"Our core view remains that a “thin" zero-tariff/zero-quota trade agreement will likely be struck by early November, and subsequently ratified by the end of December," Goldman analysts said a note to clients.

"The risk of a breakdown in negotiations cannot be ruled out," Goldman said. "We continue to think the perceived probability of 'no deal' will persist beyond the next European Council meeting in mid-October." (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePapermint is now on Telegram. Join mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
x
×
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout