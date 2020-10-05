Subscribe
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

Home >News >World >Goldman Sachs says 'thin' Brexit trade deal likely but won't rule out breakdown
FILE PHOTO: The Goldman Sachs company logo is seen in the company's space on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, (NYSE) in New York, U.S., April 17, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo/File Photo

Goldman Sachs says 'thin' Brexit trade deal likely but won't rule out breakdown

1 min read . 11:47 AM IST Reuters

'Our core view remains that a 'thin' zero-tariff/zero-quota trade agreement will likely be struck by early November, and subsequently ratified by the end of December,' Goldman analysts said a note to clients

LONDON : Goldman Sachs said on Monday that Britain and the European Union were likely to do a post-Brexit trade deal by early November though the risk of a breakdown in negotiations could not be ruled out.

"Our core view remains that a “thin" zero-tariff/zero-quota trade agreement will likely be struck by early November, and subsequently ratified by the end of December," Goldman analysts said a note to clients.

"The risk of a breakdown in negotiations cannot be ruled out," Goldman said. "We continue to think the perceived probability of 'no deal' will persist beyond the next European Council meeting in mid-October." (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

