Goldman Sachs sees risk of 'permanent destruction' in demand for AT1 bonds2 min read . Updated: 21 Mar 2023, 12:00 PM IST
The wipe out of Credit Suisse's Additional Tier 1 bonds could lead to the reduction in demands of AT1 bonds in the coming future
The decision by Swiss authorities to wipe out Credit Suisse's Additional Tier 1 (AT1) bonds could reduce demand for this type of bonds in the long term, a Goldman Sachs strategist said, but risk of contagion across credit markets was limited due to the relative niche nature of the asset class.
