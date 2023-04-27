Goldman says big US tax haul means debt-limit deadline in July1 min read . Updated: 27 Apr 2023, 05:51 AM IST
A sudden spike in US tax inflows has come as a major relief for US Treasury Department. There are chances that the Treasury Department is at low risk of a federal payments as soon as June
A sudden acceleration in US tax inflows has reduced the likelihood of the Treasury Department being at risk of a federal payments default as soon as June, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×