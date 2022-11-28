Goldman says China may end covid zero earlier than expected

Goldman says China may end covid zero earlier than expected3 min read . 02:38 PM IST
Goldman Sachs forecasts a 30% probability of China reopening before the second quarter of 2023, saying there’s some chance of a 'disorderly' exit
Goldman Sachs forecasts a 30% probability of China reopening before the second quarter of 2023, saying there’s some chance of a 'disorderly' exit
China may end its Covid Zero policy earlier than previously expected, with chances growing of a messy and slow exit as infections spread and residents protest virus controls.
China may end its Covid Zero policy earlier than previously expected, with chances growing of a messy and slow exit as infections spread and residents protest virus controls.
Goldman Sachs Group Inc. forecasts a 30% probability of China reopening before the second quarter of 2023, saying there’s some chance of a “disorderly" exit. Teneo Holdings LLC said the social unrest could prompt the government to move faster in adjusting its zero-tolerance approach to combating infections.
Goldman Sachs Group Inc. forecasts a 30% probability of China reopening before the second quarter of 2023, saying there’s some chance of a “disorderly" exit. Teneo Holdings LLC said the social unrest could prompt the government to move faster in adjusting its zero-tolerance approach to combating infections.
“The central government may soon need to choose between more lockdowns and more Covid outbreaks," Hui Shan, Goldman’s chief China economist, wrote in a note late Sunday. Local governments have struggled to “balance quickly" controlling the spread of the virus while obeying recent measures mandating a more targeted approach, she said.
“The central government may soon need to choose between more lockdowns and more Covid outbreaks," Hui Shan, Goldman’s chief China economist, wrote in a note late Sunday. Local governments have struggled to “balance quickly" controlling the spread of the virus while obeying recent measures mandating a more targeted approach, she said.
The economy has been roiled by Covid Zero, with increasingly strict controls curbing peoples’ mobility and disrupting business activity. Although the government recently unveiled a 20-point playbook aimed at easing some of the strictest controls in China, many cities have continued to lock down communities to control the virus as cases surged to record levels.
The economy has been roiled by Covid Zero, with increasingly strict controls curbing peoples’ mobility and disrupting business activity. Although the government recently unveiled a 20-point playbook aimed at easing some of the strictest controls in China, many cities have continued to lock down communities to control the virus as cases surged to record levels.
The curbs have prompted demonstrations in major cities including Shanghai and Beijing over the weekend, putting pressure on President Xi Jinping and his government to adjust their approach.
The curbs have prompted demonstrations in major cities including Shanghai and Beijing over the weekend, putting pressure on President Xi Jinping and his government to adjust their approach.
“I don’t expect Xi to publicly admit error or show weakness, but this wave of protests could cause the leadership to decide privately that the exit needs to proceed more quickly than previously planned," said Gabriel Wildau, managing director at advisory firm Teneo in New York.
“I don’t expect Xi to publicly admit error or show weakness, but this wave of protests could cause the leadership to decide privately that the exit needs to proceed more quickly than previously planned," said Gabriel Wildau, managing director at advisory firm Teneo in New York.
Market Turmoil
Market Turmoil
Chinese stocks were among the worst performers in Asia on Monday as investors trimmed holdings, concerned that the protests are creating more uncertainty for the nation’s path toward reopening. The benchmark CSI 300 Index ended the day 1.1% lower, the biggest drop in a month. The onshore yuan weakened 0.5% to 7.1991 per dollar as of 3:08 pm local time, after depreciating as much as 1.1% in early morning trading.
Chinese stocks were among the worst performers in Asia on Monday as investors trimmed holdings, concerned that the protests are creating more uncertainty for the nation’s path toward reopening. The benchmark CSI 300 Index ended the day 1.1% lower, the biggest drop in a month. The onshore yuan weakened 0.5% to 7.1991 per dollar as of 3:08 pm local time, after depreciating as much as 1.1% in early morning trading.
What Bloomberg Economics Says...
What Bloomberg Economics Says...
Strict Covid curbs are costly for people’s livelihoods -- and the protests underline discontent. But less visible, public concern about the health risks entailed in rapid reopening run deep -- partly because zero-tolerance stance has helped keep Covid deaths low relative to other countries.
Strict Covid curbs are costly for people’s livelihoods -- and the protests underline discontent. But less visible, public concern about the health risks entailed in rapid reopening run deep -- partly because zero-tolerance stance has helped keep Covid deaths low relative to other countries.
Christopher Beddor, deputy China research director at Gavekal Dragonomics, outlined two alternate scenarios for a policy exit. An optimistic scenario would involve the continued use of many Covid restrictions “short of extended lockdowns." The aim would be not to minimize cases but to avoid overwhelming hospitals and reduce deaths, he said.
Christopher Beddor, deputy China research director at Gavekal Dragonomics, outlined two alternate scenarios for a policy exit. An optimistic scenario would involve the continued use of many Covid restrictions “short of extended lockdowns." The aim would be not to minimize cases but to avoid overwhelming hospitals and reduce deaths, he said.
In a “messier scenario," the cycle of local lockdowns and protests continues for weeks, with some cities still attempting to contain the virus while it spreads out of control in others.
In a “messier scenario," the cycle of local lockdowns and protests continues for weeks, with some cities still attempting to contain the virus while it spreads out of control in others.
“In either case, China has arrived at the beginning of the end of Zero Covid," he said.
“In either case, China has arrived at the beginning of the end of Zero Covid," he said.
Dan Wang, chief China economist at Hang Seng Bank Ltd., said a “rapid or a reckless reopening" would be worse for China’s growth. If the Covid policy is relaxed too quickly, there’s a risk of a jump in deaths, as was the case in Beijing recently, she said in a Bloomberg TV interview on Monday.
Dan Wang, chief China economist at Hang Seng Bank Ltd., said a “rapid or a reckless reopening" would be worse for China’s growth. If the Covid policy is relaxed too quickly, there’s a risk of a jump in deaths, as was the case in Beijing recently, she said in a Bloomberg TV interview on Monday.
“That could result in a very awkward position for a lot of local governments when it comes to the priorities in their industrial reopening."
“That could result in a very awkward position for a lot of local governments when it comes to the priorities in their industrial reopening."
Goldman’s Hui said the worsening virus situation imposes downside risks to the bank’s growth forecast for the fourth quarter. The firm projects gross domestic product to grow 3% this year, slightly below the consensus forecast of 3.3% in a Bloomberg poll of economists.
Goldman’s Hui said the worsening virus situation imposes downside risks to the bank’s growth forecast for the fourth quarter. The firm projects gross domestic product to grow 3% this year, slightly below the consensus forecast of 3.3% in a Bloomberg poll of economists.
While there is a chance of an earlier reopening, Goldman still sees a second-quarter exit from Covid Zero as having the highest chance of happening -- around 60%, Hui wrote.
While there is a chance of an earlier reopening, Goldman still sees a second-quarter exit from Covid Zero as having the highest chance of happening -- around 60%, Hui wrote.
Chinese officials have tried to stem the economic damage by rolling out more supportive policies, as early data for November suggested a slowdown in activity from the month before. Along with Covid-related disruptions, the ongoing property sector turmoil remains a big risk for China’s outlook.
Chinese officials have tried to stem the economic damage by rolling out more supportive policies, as early data for November suggested a slowdown in activity from the month before. Along with Covid-related disruptions, the ongoing property sector turmoil remains a big risk for China’s outlook.
The People’s Bank of China on Friday said it would cut the amount of cash lenders must hold in reserve for the second time this year, to take effect next Monday. The cut is aimed at “keeping liquidity reasonably ample" and “increasing the support for the real economy," the central bank said.
The People’s Bank of China on Friday said it would cut the amount of cash lenders must hold in reserve for the second time this year, to take effect next Monday. The cut is aimed at “keeping liquidity reasonably ample" and “increasing the support for the real economy," the central bank said.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.