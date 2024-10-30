Goldman Says Traders Are Too Worried About Delays to US Vote Result

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. said global investors are overstating the risk that financial markets will be plunged into uncertainty by the lack of a clear victor soon after next week’s US presidential election.

Bloomberg
Published30 Oct 2024, 03:17 AM IST
Goldman Says Traders Are Too Worried About Delays to US Vote Result
Goldman Says Traders Are Too Worried About Delays to US Vote Result

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. said global investors are overstating the risk that financial markets will be plunged into uncertainty by the lack of a clear victor soon after next week’s US presidential election. 

“While we recognize the tail risk possibilities, we think market participants appear to be somewhat overestimating the probability that a delayed result will prevent financial markets from reflecting the likely election outcome on election night or early the next morning,” Goldman’s Michael Cahill, Lexi Kanter and Alec Phillips wrote in a note Tuesday. 

Underpinning Goldman’s view is a range of factors. For one, tight state-level and national polling is obscuring what is likely to be a wider margin of victory in the electoral college. For another, changes to how states process ballots since the pandemic should speed along vote counting compared with 2020, the strategists said. 

Looking at the last two elections as a guide, Goldman found that most of the volatility in currency markets pops up just as the initial vote tallies begin coming in, during the Tokyo trading session. The announcement of key county-level results, rather than race calls, is a primary driver of exchange rates as early results are reported, the bank noted. 

“In both 2016 and 2020, the vast majority of FX volatility occurred in the first few hours of the results,” the strategists wrote. “While volatility was still somewhat elevated in London trading hours, things generally returned to ‘normal’ by the NY afternoon the day after the election.” 

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:30 Oct 2024, 03:17 AM IST
Business NewsNewsWorldGoldman Says Traders Are Too Worried About Delays to US Vote Result

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    144.10
    03:58 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    -3 (-2.04%)

    Federal Bank share price

    200.70
    03:58 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    16 (8.66%)

    Tata Steel share price

    150.05
    03:59 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    0.6 (0.4%)

    Tata Motors share price

    843.05
    03:59 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    -35.65 (-4.06%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Gillette India share price

    9,412.30
    03:40 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    859.4 (10.05%)

    Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation share price

    1,233.65
    03:56 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    103.05 (9.11%)

    Multi Commodity Exchange Of India share price

    6,834.25
    03:45 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    272.25 (4.15%)

    City Union Bank share price

    176.55
    03:29 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    4.8 (2.79%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Firstsource Solutions share price

    343.25
    03:50 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    -29.5 (-7.91%)

    Sapphire Foods India share price

    324.15
    03:29 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    -21.55 (-6.23%)

    Ksb share price

    791.65
    03:53 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    -40.25 (-4.84%)

    Quess Corp share price

    663.05
    03:44 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    -32.65 (-4.69%)
    More from Top Losers

    JSW Infrastructure share price

    316.15
    03:53 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    28.65 (9.97%)

    Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation share price

    1,233.65
    03:56 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    103.05 (9.11%)

    Federal Bank share price

    200.70
    03:58 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    16 (8.66%)

    Home First Finance Company India share price

    1,193.80
    03:29 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    90.9 (8.24%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      79,805.00-490.00
      Chennai
      79,811.00-490.00
      Delhi
      79,963.00-490.00
      Kolkata
      79,815.00-490.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.