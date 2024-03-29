Good Friday 2024: Significance, messages and wishes

Good Friday is observed on Friday preceding Easter Sunday. It is primarily commemorated to honour the crucifixion of Jesus Christ and his subsequent death at Calvary. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The date of Good Friday varies every year, falling between March 20 and April 23, in alignment with the lunar calendar.

This year Good Friday is on March 29. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The origin of Good Friday dates back to the early days of Christianity.

Across the globe, Good Friday is observed through different traditions. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Many Christians hold solemn services, reenacting the stations of the cross and recounting the events leading to Jesus’ crucifixion.

Followers of Christianity fast on this holy day and perform prayers.

Patna, Bihar: Christian community people attending mass prayers on the eve of Good Friday at Kurji Church.

Here are some messages and wishes people can share with their friends and family members – - May the sacrifice of Jesus Christ inspire you to live a life of selflessness and compassion. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

- May the blessings of Good Friday fill your heart with peace and love.

- Wishing you a Good Friday filled with hope, faith, and grace.

- On this holy day, may you be blessed with the gift of forgiveness and redemption. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

- May the love of Christ be with you always and guide you on the path of righteousness.

- On this solemn occasion of Good Friday, may the Lord bless you with his abundant grace and mercy.

- On this Good Friday, may you find solace in the arms of the Lord and feel his divine presence. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

- May the light of Christ shine upon you and bring you peace and joy on this holy day.

- May the cross of Jesus Christ be a symbol of hope and salvation for all humanity.

- Wishing you a Good Friday filled with reverence, devotion, and love for God. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

- May the spirit of Good Friday inspire you to live a life of righteousness and goodness.

- May the sacrifice of Jesus on the cross remind us of the infinite love of God for us.

- On this solemn day of Good Friday, may you find comfort in the knowledge that Jesus Christ died for our sins and rose again to give us eternal life. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!