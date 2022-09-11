Good news for foreign students! Australia extends post-study work rights

The Australian government will extend post-study work rights for foreign students who complete their graduation with degrees linked to workforce shortages.
Great news for international students studying in Australia! The Australian government will extend post-study work rights for foreign students who complete their graduation with degrees linked to workforce shortages. It will give students more time to find a job in Australia and utilize their skills gained while studying here.
However, the Australian government has not yet specified the degrees which will be selected for work-rights extensions. The details regarding degrees under this category is expected in late-October when working advisory group will submit its advice.
Recently, it has also announced that a new budget allocation of AUS$36 million will be directed for the improvement of visa procedure for international students and reducing delays in visa decisions.
With these new developments, Australia will see an increase in study abroad applications in the near future which has been affected due to Covid-19 global pandemic.
A look into post-study work rights
1) Selected undergraduate degrees will offer foreign students with a four-year post-study work permission. The current limit is two years.
2) Selected postgraduate degrees will provide students with a five-years of work experience after graduation. The current limit is three years.
3) Graduates of selected PhD degrees will be able to work for upto six years in Australia. The current limit is four years.
Meanwhile, the Australian government's Minister for Immigration, Citizenship, Migrant Services and Multicultural Affairs has released The 2022-23 Migration Program. The program has been designed to boost the economic recovery of the country which is still reeling from Pandemic woes.
