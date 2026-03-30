‘Good news’ from KitKat: Supply unhit despite 12-tonne chocolate theft

KitKat has “good news” for its customers — Despite the theft of 12 tonnes of chocolate bars in transit across Europe, raising concerns about a potential shortage ahead of the peak Easter season, Nestlé assured fans that the supply of the chocolate-covered wafers remains unaffected.

On Friday, the Swiss food giant said, “A truck transporting 413,793 units of its new chocolate range has been stolen during transit in Europe.” The KitKat chocolate bars were stolen shortly after leaving their production site in Italy earlier this week for Poland, said Nestlé.

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KitKat did not say where specifically the goods had gone missing, but said "the vehicle and its contents remain unaccounted for".

Also Read | Sweet heist? Nestle says 12 tonnes of KitKat stolen from truck

‘The good news’: KitKat In an X post, KitKat confirmed the news of theft and said that the company is actively investigating the matter.

“We can confirm that 12T of KitKat products were stolen while in transit between our factory in Central Italy and their destination in Poland. We are working closely with local authorities and supply chain partners to investigate,” KitKat said in a statement.

However, dismissing concerns of supply shortage right before Easter, KitKat said, “The good news: there are no concerns for consumer safety, and supply is not affected.”

This comes a day after the company warned that “the theft may lead to a shortage of KitKats appearing on the shelf,” adding that “consumers, unfortunately, may struggle to find their favourite chocolates ahead of Easter”.

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The company had also warned that the missing candy bars could enter unofficial sales channels across European markets. However, it said that if this does happen, all products can be traced using the unique batch code assigned to individual bars.

A spokesperson for KitKat said that as a result, consumers, retailers and wholesalers would be able to identify if a product is part of the stolen shipment by scanning the on-pack batch numbers.

If a match is found, the scanner will be given clear instructions on how to alert the company, which will then share the evidence appropriately.

Also Read | Theft of trade secrets is on the rise—and AI is making it worse

KitKat went public with their cargo theft because… In a previous statement, KitKat said it is going public with the news of their cargo theft in the hope of raising awareness of this “increasingly common criminal trend”.

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"Whilst we appreciate the criminals' exceptional taste, the fact remains that cargo theft is an escalating issue for businesses of all sizes," it said. “With more sophisticated schemes being deployed on a regular basis, we have chosen to go public with our own experience in the hope that it raises awareness of an increasingly common criminal trend.”

“We've always encouraged people to have a break with KitKat,” a spokesperson for the brand said, referring to its catchphrase. “But it seems thieves have taken the message too literally and made a break with more than 12 tonnes of our chocolate.”

About the Author Arshdeep Kaur Arshdeep Kaur is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she reports and edits across national and international politics, business and culture‑adjac...Read More ✕ Arshdeep Kaur Arshdeep Kaur is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she reports and edits across national and international politics, business and culture‑adjacent trending stories for digital audience. With five years in the newsroom, she strives to balance the speed and rigor of fast‑moving news cycles and longer, context‑rich explainers.



Before joining LiveMint, Arshdeep served as a Senior Sub‑Editor at Business Standard and earlier as a Sub‑Editor at Asian News International (ANI). Her experience spans live news flows, enterprise features, and multi‑platform packaging.



At Mint, she regularly writes explainers, quick takes, and visuals‑led stories that are optimized for search and social, while maintaining the publication’s standards for accuracy and clarity. She collaborates closely with editors and the audience team to frame angles that resonate with readers in India and abroad, and to translate complex developments into accessible, high‑impact journalism.



Arshdeep's academic training underpins her interest towards policy and markets. She earned an MA in Economics from Panjab University and holds a Post‑Graduate Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the India Today Media Institute (ITMI). This blend of economics and broadcast storytelling informs her coverage of public policy, elections, macro themes, and the consumer‑internet zeitgeist.



Arshdeep is based in New Delhi, where she tracks breaking developments and longer‑horizon storylines that shape public discourse.