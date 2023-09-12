Google Antitrust Trial: Google pays $10 billion every year to maintain monopoly, says US3 min read 12 Sep 2023, 10:48 PM IST
Google pays over $10 billion a year to be the default search engine on web browsers and mobile devices, stifling competition, the US Justice Department has alleged
Alphabet Inc.'s Google spends around more than $10 billion a year to maintain its position as the default search engine on web browsers and mobile devices, said US Justice department during the antitrust trial, that began in Washington on Tuesday.
