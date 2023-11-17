Google antitrust trial: US government concludes evidentiary phase of lawsuit over search engine monopoly
The US government strives to establish Google's monopolisation of the search engine market and abuse of position in high-stakes antitrust lawsuit.
On November 16, the US government concluded the evidentiary phase of its court case against Google. The company is accused of monopolistic practices in the online search sector. The U.S. Justice Department claims the company uses its market position for gain.
