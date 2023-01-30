Google blocks more than 50,000 accounts promoting Chinese propaganda2 min read . Updated: 30 Jan 2023, 04:31 AM IST
Google blocked more than 50,000 pieces of content shared by pro-China accounts, alternatively known as ‘Spamouflage Dragon’ and ‘Dragonbridge’ last year.
Google blocked more than 50,000 pieces of content shared by pro-China accounts last year across various platforms like YouTube, Blogger, and AdSense, the company said.
