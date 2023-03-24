Google celebrates the unflinching spirit of deaf daredevil Kitty O’Neil2 min read . Updated: 24 Mar 2023, 10:06 AM IST
Google celebrates the birth anniversary of deaf daredevil, Kitty O’Neil, who is also known as the ‘world’s fastest woman'. She never let her disability limit herself and became America's iconic stunt performer, skydiver, and rocket powered vehicle driver
Today's Doodle remembers the unflinching spirit of a daredevil woman who defied all odds, even her disability, to become the world's fastest woman and a leading stunt performer in America. Born on 24 March, 1946, Kitty O’Neil was deaf since childhood, but turned out to become a legendary stunt performer, daredevil, and rocket powered vehicle driver.
