Google celebrates Uganda's Independence Day with a special Doodle

Google Doodle on 9 October commemorates Uganda's Independence Day, the African nation which earned sovereignty after seventy years under British control. Uganda, in the year 1962, was officially declared a free state among the international community. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On this day, the country's national flag flies high throughout the country. Uganda's national flag has six stripes of three colors yellow, black and red along with a crested crane at the center. The black on the flag stands for country, yellow represents sunshine, while the red symbolizes brotherhood. Uganda's national flag was also officially recognized on the day of its independence.

Uganda's History: As per the Wikipedia page on Uganda's Independence Day, the country came under the British rule in the year 1888. After the World War II, the Native Ugandans were allowed to serve in government and later by 1955, half of the legislative council's members were Ugandans. The Ugandan Constitutional Conference which took place in London in September 1961 was organised to pave way for the Independence of the country. Later on 9 October with the conclusion of the summit, Uganda formally attained its independence.

As per Google Doodle description, on this day, celebrations kick off in Kampala's Kololo Ceremonial Grounds where Ugandans gather to watch the president speak to the country's future.

After the speeches, parades of festive dancers and thumping bands march through the city. After enjoying the parade and speeches, people celebrate this day by holding gettogethers with their loved ones and enjoy their traditional meals which include national dish Matoke which is made of mashed and steamed bananas and is served with meat. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

