Alphabet and Google Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai on Thursday condemned the "lawlessness and violence" events at the US Capitol as the "antithesis of democracy" in a memo to employees.

"Holding free and safe elections and resolving our differences peacefully are foundational to the functioning of democracy. The United States has a long and proud history of doing this," the Google CEO wrote to the company after supporters of President Donald Trump violently stormed the government building that houses Congress.

"The lawlessness and violence occurring on Capitol Hill today is the antithesis of democracy and we strongly condemn it," Pichai added.

"Hi everyone, The scenes from Washington D.C. today are shocking and scary for all of us. To start, we are checking in on our D.C. employees to ensure they are safe. We're monitoring the situation and will keep affected employees updated if we take any extra precautionary steps that impact offices or buildings.

4 dead in riots at US Capitol in Washington DC

Four people died on the US Capitol grounds and as many as 52 people have been arrested so far after supporters of President Donald Trump breached the US Capitol building in Washington DC in an attempt to stop the US Congress from ratifying the Electoral College vote that would officially confirm President-elect Joe Biden's victory over Donald Trump.

Donald Trump supporters, carrying unlicensed or prohibited firearms, created chaos that resulted in rioting and violence at the Capitol building, which houses the US Congress and is the seat of the legislative branch of the US government.

Despite the presence of officers in full riot gear and curfew ordered by Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser, dozens of Trump supporters were seen violating the norms.

Meanwhile, US Vice President Mike Pence reconvened the US Congress to certify President-elect Joe Biden's Electoral College win once the Capitol building was cleared of Trump supporters.

