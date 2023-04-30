Google Doodle celebrates Harry Potter fame, Alan Rickman's early career role in Les Liaisons Dangereuses2 min read . Updated: 30 Apr 2023, 06:03 AM IST
Google Doodle celebrated the first role of iconic leader Alan Rickman, the face of Harry Potter's Severus Snape, in Les Liaisons Dangereuses, that was instrumental in launching his career
With his cold look and decisive demeanour, Professor Snape, is an eternal character for Potterheads. The character was brought into life by actor Alan Rickman. However, this was not the only iconic role played by the actor. On Sunday, Google is celebrating the unforgettable role of Alan Rickman in 'Les Liaisons Dangereuses' play which proved to be a launchpad for his career in his initial phase.
