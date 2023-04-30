With his cold look and decisive demeanour, Professor Snape, is an eternal character for Potterheads. The character was brought into life by actor Alan Rickman. However, this was not the only iconic role played by the actor. On Sunday, Google is celebrating the unforgettable role of Alan Rickman in 'Les Liaisons Dangereuses' play which proved to be a launchpad for his career in his initial phase.

Alan Rickman performed in the play in 1987, and it was ‘instrumental in launching his career’, wrote Google. He is also known for his stupendous performance in Die Hard , Reservoir Dogs and Pulp Fiction.

Born on February 21, Alan Rickman was a natural painter and developed interest in different art forms after being encouraged by his teachers and family. He built special interest for acting, and also earned a scholarship to continue pursuing this interest at Latymer Upper School in London.

Later, he studied graphic design at Chelsea College of Art and Design adn the Royal College of Art. After completing his studies he started his own design company with close college friends and continued participating in the amateur Group Court Drama Club. When he was 26, Alan Rickman decided to seriously pursue acting, earning a spot at RADA, one of the most prestigious acting schools in the world.

After joining the Royal Shakespeare Company, he acted in The Tempest and Love’s Labour’s Lost. His anti-hero role of Le Vicomte de Valmont in the play Les Liaisons Dangereuses (Dangerous Liaisons), earned him significance recognition at that time. He also earned a Tony nomination for his performance, and also started getting different film offers.

Alan Rickman rose to fame with most of his anti-hero roles like that of a criminal mastermind Hans Gruber in the film Die Hard. The actor was remembered for decades for his role in the movie. Later, he went ahead to playing other antagonist roles in films like Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves. He was also starred in in Sense and Sensibility (1995) and Rasputin: Dark Servant of Destiny (1996). Other than acting, he is also remembered for his philanthropy, and kind-sensitive nature off-screen.

It was in 2001, when he took the role of scene-stealing Severus Snape in Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone. The movie got immense success, and so was the actor who played the role with immense conviction. His role as the professor made him star in the following seven Harry Potter films, and made him an international sensation.