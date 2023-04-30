Alan Rickman rose to fame with most of his anti-hero roles like that of a criminal mastermind Hans Gruber in the film Die Hard. The actor was remembered for decades for his role in the movie. Later, he went ahead to playing other antagonist roles in films like Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves. He was also starred in in Sense and Sensibility (1995) and Rasputin: Dark Servant of Destiny (1996). Other than acting, he is also remembered for his philanthropy, and kind-sensitive nature off-screen.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}