Business News/ News / World/  Google Doodle celebrates 122 birthday of scat singer Adelaide Hall to honour UK Black History Month

Google Doodle celebrates 122 birthday of scat singer Adelaide Hall to honour UK Black History Month

Edited By Fareha Naaz

Adelaide Hall was a renowned jazz singer who introduced scat singing during Harlem Renaissance.

Google Doodle celebrates Adelaide Hall's 122nd birthday, as part of UK Black History Month.

Google Doodle celebrates Adelaide Hall's 122nd birthday, as part of UK Black History Month. Adelaide Hall was a renowned jazz singer who introduced scat singing during Harlem Renaissance.

Early life

Adelaide Hall was born in 1901 in Brooklyn, New York on October 20. She began her musical journey at a young age, learnt piano from her father. Adelaide provided for herself and her mother following death of her father and sister.

Career

She started off her career by joining the chorus line for "Shuffle Along" in 1921 which is a popular all-Black musical on Broadway.

Adelaide embarked on a European tour with "Chocolate Kiddies" in 1925 and performed in cities like Hamburg, Geneva, Paris and Vienna. The show became an international success. After returning to Manhattan, she continued performing on Broadway's biggest stages.

Breakthrough

Her breakthrough came in 1927 when she hummed to a tune by Duke Ellington, leading to the creation of the famous scat song "Creole Love Call." It quickly became a hit in US and Europe and scat singing was born.

Adelaide Hall further joined the cast of "Lew Leslie's Blackbirds of 1928." This musical had over 500 performances and attracted over a million viewers before moving to the Moulin Rouge in Paris. Impressed by the warm reception in Europe, Hall decided to make UK her permanent home in 1938, where her international success continued to grow.

Hall's entertainment career spanned eight decades and she holds the Guinness World Record for the world's most enduring recording artist.

The Doodle artwork was illustrated by guest artist Hannah Ekuwa Buckman from London. This doodle's reach spans countries including United States, Iceland, Greece, France, Germany and United Kingdom.

Updated: 20 Oct 2023, 07:18 AM IST
