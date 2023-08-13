Google Doodle celebrates 128th birthday of British artist Gluck; here's all you need to know2 min read 13 Aug 2023, 08:06 AM IST
Google celebrates British artist Gluck's 128th birthday with a doodle. Gluck defied gender norms and was a successful painter.
Google on 13 August is celebrating British artist Gluck’s 128th birthday with a special doodle. Known for iconic portraits and picture-frame design, Gluck painted over gender norms by refusing to use any forename or prefix. Gluck was born into a successful family in London in in 1985. The Doodle of Gluck was illustrated by Manchester-based guest artist Sonny Ross who said he was grateful for working on the illustrations.