Google on 13 August is celebrating British artist Gluck’s 128th birthday with a special doodle. Known for iconic portraits and picture-frame design, Gluck painted over gender norms by refusing to use any forename or prefix. Gluck was born into a successful family in London in in 1985. The Doodle of Gluck was illustrated by Manchester-based guest artist Sonny Ross who said he was grateful for working on the illustrations.

As per Google, Sonny Ross said, Gluck continues to be a huge influence on my work. Florals as portraits, portraits as florals, even elements of Gluck's brushwork influenced digital brushes I made. Also as a non-binary person, it's fitting to celebrate the life and work of someone who was historically gender nonconforming."

Here's all you need to know about British artist Gluck

Gluck received a Royal Drawing Society Silver Star while attending St. Paul's Girls' School in Hammersmith.

Before relocating to the artistically active community of Lamorna in Cornwall, they attended St. John's Wood School of Art.

In Larmorna’s community, Gluck began defying traditional fashion and gender appearances. When an art society identified Gluck as “Miss Gluck" on its letterhead, Gluck immediately resigned, the tech giant describes.

-Gluck refused to identify with an artistic school or movement.

-In 1924, they showcased 56 paintings at the Dorien Leigh Galleries in London. Every single painting sold and the floral paintings gained popularity among local interior designers.

-In 1932, a picture frame created and patented by Gluck became known as the Gluck frame. The three-tiered design, which traditionally matched the color of the wall it hung on, gave the illusion that its painting was part of the wall’s architecture, Google stated. The design made its premiere at the British Art in Industry exhibits, which again caught the interest of interior designers.

-Inspired by the production of a Mozart opera, Gluck painted Medallion in the year 1936, Google said. “The dual portrait of them and their lover is now an iconic lesbian statement and one of the most famous depictions of a lesbian relationship," it states.

-Gluck also fought for change in the arts industry as well. Gluck campaigned for a new standard for oil paints for ten years because they were unhappy with the quality of the paints that were already on the market for artist work. Ultimately, the British Standards Institution gave in to his demands.

-In 1973, Gluck held their final exhibition and debuted over fifty paintings from throughout their career.