Google Doodle celebrates 204th birthday of American scientist Eunice Newton Foote1 min read 17 Jul 2023, 06:35 AM IST
Google Doodle celebrates Eunice Newton Foote, the American scientist who discovered the greenhouse effect and fought for women's rights.
Today, Google Doodle celebrates the 204th birth anniversary of the American scientist and women right's activist Eunice Newton Foote who made a significant contribution to climate science by discovering the greenhouse effect and its role in the warming of Earth’s climate for the very first time.
