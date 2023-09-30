Google Doodle celebrates 220th birthday of Ferdinand Berthier

Google Doodle on 30 September is celebrating 220th birthday of Deaf French educator and intellectual Ferdinand Berthier. As per Google, Berthier was one of the 1st advocates for Deaf culture especially in a time when those who had hearing differences were outcaste by society.

Here's all you need to know about Ferdinand Berthier

-Born in 1803 Saône-et-Loire, France, Berthier remains one of the key activists for Deaf rights. He attended National Institute for the Deaf in Paris since he was eight.

-Berthier's parents hoped that he would learn basic vocational and literacy skills to prepare himself for a job as a tradesman, however, he rather thrived in school and drew inspiration from his teachers to pursue a career in education, Google description states.

-After finishing his further schooling, Berthier returned to teach at the National Institute for the Deaf. By 27, he became one of the school’s most senior professors.

-He had also organized 1st silent banquet for Deaf Frenchmen in 1834 and in the following years, women, journalists, and government officials also began to attend the annual event.

-Berthier also successfully petitioned the French government to create an organization ‘Société Centrale des Sourds-muets’ which represented Deaf community's interests. He later also pushed it to become a global organization.

-According to Google, the first formalized group of this sort assisted in setting up adult education classes and mutual aid efforts for people with Deafness.

-After becoming a public figure through his initiatives, Berthier used his newfound fame to spotlight other inspiring Deaf people and teachings.

-Google also states that Berthier also wrote books about the history of sign language, biographies about those who fought for Deaf rights. He often referenced sign-language poets as authors in his work.

-In 1849, Berthier became 1st Deaf person to be conferred with the Chevalier de la Légion d'honneur, France’s highest honor.

-As per Google description, “Berthier remains one of the key activists for Deaf rights, and his efforts advanced education and perception of the deaf and hard-of-hearing community across Europe and America. Today, silent banquets are still held around the world."

-His works also helped to raise awareness about the importance of sign language and Deaf culture, moreover it also helped to promote the use of sign language in Deaf education.

-Google further states that due to Berthier's hard work and advocacy, Deaf and hard of hearing people are now able to enjoy more of their human rights including access to medical care and right to drive vehicles.

