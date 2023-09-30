Google Doodle celebrates 220th birthday of Ferdinand Berthier

Google Doodle Celebrates 220th Birthday of Deaf French Educator Ferdinand Berthier; here's all you need to know
Google Doodle celebrates the 220th birthday of Ferdinand Berthier, a French advocate for Deaf culture and rights.
Google Doodle on 30 September is celebrating 220th birthday of Deaf French educator and intellectual Ferdinand Berthier. As per Google, Berthier was one of the 1st advocates for Deaf culture especially in a time when those who had hearing differences were outcaste by society.