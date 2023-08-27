Google Doodle celebrates 32nd independence anniversary of Eastern Europe's Moldova1 min read 27 Aug 2023, 07:07 AM IST
Google Doodle celebrates Moldova's Independence by featuring its waving flag as its icon. Moldovans celebrate with concerts, parades, and speeches.
On the occasion of 32 years of Maldova's Independence, Google Doodle paid tribute to the nation with a gif of its waving flag. On this day in 1991, the parliament of the Republic of Moldova adopted the Declaration of Independence and left the Soviet Union. However, the doodle will be visible only in Moldova because of its limited reach.