Fri Aug 25 2023 15:56:39
Google Doodle celebrates 32nd independence anniversary of Eastern Europe's Moldova
On the occasion of 32 years of Maldova's Independence, Google Doodle paid tribute to the nation with a gif of its waving flag. On this day in 1991, the parliament of the Republic of Moldova adopted the Declaration of Independence and left the Soviet Union. However, the doodle will be visible only in Moldova because of its limited reach.

As a celebration of 32 years of Independence and separation from Soviet, Moldovans attend concerts, fairs, parades, and speeches. In the morning, the people gather at the monuments of Stefan cel Mare or Maica Indurerata to lay flowers on the pedestals.

To mark the historic day, president addresses the nation with a patriotic speech. Not just this, people throng to attend the patriotic concert at the Grand National Assembly Square with folk dances and lively music. Each year a parade reflecting the traditional and cultural identity of the nation is conducted on the day. In this parade, participants showcase traditional clothing, and on notable anniversaries, a military parade files through the capital, Chișinău.

Google doodle chose to celebrate the day by featuring Moldova's flag as its icon. On this day in the country, Moldova's flag adorns many homes and public spaces. The tricolour flag has a coat of arms which depict the national animal, an extinct wild ox called an auroch. At night, spectacular firework of illuminte the sky.

Updated: 27 Aug 2023, 07:08 AM IST
