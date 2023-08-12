Google Doodle celebrates 95th birthday of South African Activist Fatima Meer1 min read 12 Aug 2023, 06:33 AM IST
Google Doodle celebrates 95th birthday of Fatima Meer, South African writer, artist, scholar, and anti-apartheid activist.
Google Doodle on Saturday celebrates the 95th birthday of Famita Meer who is a South African writer, artist, scholar, and anti-apartheid activist. She fought for human rights and gender equality. She also helped found many organizations that aimed at improving the quality of life in South Africa.