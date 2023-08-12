Google Doodle celebrates 95th birthday of South African Activist Fatima Meer

Along with her advocacy, Meer started working for charities, wrote several books, and lectured in sociology at her alma institution. She and the Mandela family were good friends, and Nelson trusted her writing so much that he asked her to write his first official biography, Higher than Hope (1990). Meer received the Vishwa Gurjari Award for Contribution to Human Rights in 1994 and The Order of Luthuli in Silver in 2017 as tributes to her memory and legacy.

