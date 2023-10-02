Google Doodle celebrates Appalachian Trail, world's longest hiking-only footpath. All you need to know
Google Doodle on 2 October is celebrating the Appalachian trail which is known as the longest hiking-only footpath in the world. On 2 October, 1968, The National Trails System Act established the Appalachian Trail as one of the country’s first National Scenic Trails. Former US President Lyndon B. Johnson had signed the National Trails System Act in 1968 which declared the Appalachian Trail as one of the first national scenic pathways and acknowledged it as federal land.