Google Doodle on 2 October is celebrating the Appalachian trail which is known as the longest hiking-only footpath in the world. On 2 October, 1968, The National Trails System Act established the Appalachian Trail as one of the country’s first National Scenic Trails. Former US President Lyndon B. Johnson had signed the National Trails System Act in 1968 which declared the Appalachian Trail as one of the first national scenic pathways and acknowledged it as federal land. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Appalachian trail is a 2,190-mile footpath that spans across 14 US states and served sightseeing hikers for nearly 100 years now.

The Trail which travels through fourteen states along the crests and valleys of the Appalachian Mountain Range, from its southern terminus at Springer Mountain, Georgia, to the northern terminus at Katahdin, Maine. As per Appalachian trail conservancy website, people from across the globe are drawn to this trail for various reasons including reconnecting with nature, escaping the stress of city life, meeting new people or deepening old friendships, or experiencing a simpler life. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per Google description, "Benton MacKaye, a forester, conservationist, and lifelong outdoorsman had first proposed the idea in 1921. His original plan, titled An Appalachian Trail: A Project in Regional Planning, outlined a stretch of several self-sustaining agricultural camps along the way. Many like-minded people started joining his cause, and the community eventually became known as the Appalachian Trail Conference."

Later in 1937, the combined efforts of many trailblazers, the Appalachian Trail became fully connected from Springer Mountain in Georgia to Mount Katahdin in Maine.

Here's all you need to know: -Hiking the full trail takes about five to seven months and require careful preparations and supplies. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

-Annually about 3 million people visit the trail and 3000 attempt to complete it end-to-end.

-As per Google, the viewpoint at McAfee's Knob is one of the most photographed spots on the trail.

-The trail is home to thousands of plants, animals including 2000 rare and endangered species. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

