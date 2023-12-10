Google Doodle celebrates Brazilian singer Cássia Eller's 61st birthday
Google Doodle commemorates the 61st birthday of Brazilian singer Cássia Eller. Created by guest artist Amanda Lobos from Vila Velha, the Doodle serves as a tribute to Eller's enduring legacy.
Google Doodle commemorated the birthday of Brazilian rock singer and musician Cássia Eller on Sunday, renowned for her significant contributions to rock and música popular Brasileira (MPB).
