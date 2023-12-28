Google Doodle celebrates broadcaster Venu Chitale's 111th birthday.

Google Doodle on Thursday celebrated broadcaster, activist, and author Venu Chitale's 111th birthday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to the description, Chitale began her education in Mumbai as a child but later relocated to England for studies at both University College London and Oxford University.

Also, in the period preceding World War II, she actively volunteered at a nearby air raid shelter, alerting residents about potential bombings and participating in rescue and aid operations.

“This was the beginning of her legacy as a voice of the people," the description added.

Following this, Chitale assumed the role of secretary to George Orwell and took on the responsibilities of a translator-broadcaster for the recently formed Indian Section of BBC Radio's Eastern Services in 1940. Chitale skillfully incorporated commentary into her broadcasts that aimed to question stereotypes and dispel misperceptions about Indians. Additionally, she regularly presented narratives shedding light on the challenges faced by British women and children.

Apart from her contributions to the BBC, Chitale was actively involved as an activist, humanitarian, and author. In 1944, she became a member of the India League in London, a group dedicated to advocating for India's independence and self-governance.

"Three years later, she returned to Bombay to help care for people living in Delhi refugee camps after the Partition of India. And in 1950, she started penning novels about the interwar experiences of Indians," it added.

Across her lifetime, Chitale achieved numerous milestones that demonstrated her commitment to public service. Confronting various challenges, she lived an unconventional yet inspirational life, ultimately contributing to India's attainment of independence.

