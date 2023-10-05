Google Doodle celebrates cricket World Cup 2023 opening day

Google Doodle marks start of ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023. Only four teams will progress to the knockout stage, which consists of two semi-final matches and one cup final in Ahmedabad.

Today's Google Doodle commemorates the commencement of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023.

As per the description, India is the host of this prestigious tournament, marking the 13th edition of the event that originated in 1975. Ten national teams are poised to vie for the coveted championship.

The description noted, "45 matches will be played in the group stage, with each team set to face all the others once. This year, teams from Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, Netherlands, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, and Sri Lanka will be participating."

Meanwhile, only four teams will progress to the knockout stage, which consists of two semi-final matches and one cup final in Ahmedabad. The tournament will be played all across India, at stadiums in Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Lucknow, Dharamsala and Pune.

Description added, "Today marks the inaugural match of the tournament, featuring a showdown between the defending champions from 2019, England, and the runners-up, New Zealand, at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

