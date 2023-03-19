Google Doodle celebrates Dr Mario Molina's 80th birthday, the man who helped save the ozone Layer2 min read . Updated: 19 Mar 2023, 08:30 AM IST
- Molina was a co-recipient of the 1995 Nobel Prize in Chemistry. He was one of the researchers who exposed how chemicals deplete Earth’s ozone shield, which is vital to protecting humans, plants, and wildlife from harmful ultraviolet light.
Google doodle on 19 March is celebrating the 80th birth anniversary of Dr. Mario Molina, a Mexican chemist who successfully convinced governments to come together to save the Earth’s ozone layer.
