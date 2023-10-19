Google Doodle: On October 19, 2023, Google Doodle celebrates the 150th birthday of Dutch athlete Jaap Eden. Eden was a world champion in both cycling and skating, and he remains the only individual to have achieved this feat.

Eden was born in Groningen, Netherlands, in 1873. He was raised by his grandparents and spent much of his childhood playing sports. When he was 15 years old, a retired Dutch skater noticed Eden's potential and invited him to train with him.

Eden quickly made a name for himself in the skating world. In 1893, he won his first world title at the World Allround Speed Skating Championships. He went on to win two more world titles in 1895 and 1896, and he set two skating world records.

Eden was also a talented cyclist. In 1894, he won the cycling world championship in the 10 kilometers race. He also set a world record in the 1,000-meter cycling race.

Eden continued to skate and cycle until 1902, when he retired due to declining performance. However, his legacy continues to inspire skaters and cyclists around the world.

In 1961, Amsterdam opened the Jaap Eden Ice Rink, the largest indoor-outdoor skating rink in the Netherlands. Ten years later, the Netherlands named the Dutch Sportsman of the Year award after Eden.

Eden is widely regarded as one of the most iconic Dutch athletes of all time. His athletic achievements were remarkable, and his dedication to both skating and cycling is an inspiration to all.

Eden's impact on the world of sports

Eden's impact on the world of sports is undeniable. He was a pioneer in both skating and cycling, and his accomplishments helped to raise the profile of both sports.

Eden's success in two different sports is also a testament to his athletic versatility. He was a true all-around athlete, and his accomplishments in both skating and cycling are a testament to his hard work and dedication.

Eden's legacy continues to inspire skaters and cyclists around the world. He is a reminder that anything is possible if you set your mind to it.

Jaap Eden was a true pioneer in the world of sports. His accomplishments in both skating and cycling are remarkable, and his legacy continues to inspire athletes around the world. Eden is a reminder that anything is possible if you set your mind to it.

