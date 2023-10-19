Google Doodle celebrates Dutch athlete Jaap Eden's 150th birthday; here's all you need to know
Google Doodle: Jaap Eden was a true pioneer in the world of sports. His accomplishments in both skating and cycling are remarkable, and his legacy continues to inspire athletes around the world. Eden is a reminder that anything is possible if you set your mind to it.
Google Doodle: On October 19, 2023, Google Doodle celebrates the 150th birthday of Dutch athlete Jaap Eden. Eden was a world champion in both cycling and skating, and he remains the only individual to have achieved this feat.
