Google Doodle celebrates French actor Habib Benglia's 128th birthday1 min read 25 Aug 2023, 06:35 AM IST
Google Doodle celebrates the 128th birthday of French actor Habib Benglia, the first African-born actor in major roles.
Google Doodle is celebrating the 128th birthday of French actor Habib Benglia with a special illustration. Born in 1895 in Algeria's Oran, Benglia became the first African-born actor to feature in major roles in both films and theatre.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message