Google Doodle celebrates French actor Habib Benglia's 128th birthday

Google Doodle is celebrating the 128th birthday of French actor Habib Benglia with a special illustration. Born in 1895 in Algeria's Oran, Benglia became the first African-born actor to feature in major roles in both films and theatre. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: Google Doodle celebrates ISRO's Chandrayaan-3 landing on Moon's South Pole In a post highlighting Benglia's legacy on Friday, Google noted, "Despite prejudice and racism during this time, Benglia performed in over a hundred plays. One of the pioneers of Black theater and film in France, Benglia's legacy remains at center stage for underrepresented performers everywhere. Happy birthday, Habib Benglia!"

Early Life: Benglia grew up in Timbuktu and later moved to France for schooling, hoping one day to become an agricultural engineer. However, Benglia loved theatre from an early age and attended performances regularly. He was encouraged to audition for plays after being seen reciting poetries to friends during a talent scout and later featured in plays like Le Minaret, Aphrodite, and L’Oedipe Roi de Bouhélier. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Post World War I: Benglia continued his acting career after World War I and was cast in the lead role in The Emperor Jones in 1923, becoming the first black actor to play a leading role in the French theatre. He went on to write several plays, including Un soir à Bamako (An Evening in Bamako), which was broadcast on television in 1950.

Also Read: Google Doodle celebrates Women's FIFA World 2023 with a special illustration Benglia went on to take the lead role in films like Dainah la Métisse, Sola, and Les Mystères de Paris. However, Colonial cinema did stifle his efforts to play more versatile characters.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}