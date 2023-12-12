Google Doodle today celebrates Germany's unique bread culture with a special illustration. Bread may not have been invented in Germany - it was invented in ancient Egypt - but over time the country has become a melting pot of baked goods and pastries. The art of baking bread in Germany today uses a mixture of historic techniques and modern influences. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

During the Middle Ages, Germany was made up of many different settlements with their own cultures and cuisines, but once these regions were united under a common flag, a unique fascination with bread and bakery products developed in the European nation. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

What's so unique about Germany's bread? Bread made in Germany is much richer in flavour, denser in texture and darker in colour due to the ingredients used to make it, including wheat, rye, barley, spelt, oats, millet, corn, rice and potato starch flour, all grown in the country's varied climate.

Another unique feature of German bread is the way it is presented, baked in regional ovens with specific flavours and carefully cut, folded and braided to give a striking appearance.

According to the German Institute of Bread, there are now more than 3,200 different types of bread in Germany, and bread is such an important part of the culture that it is even used to describe the time of day: for example, a break at work is referred to as "Pausenbrot" (break bread), while dinner is called "Abendbrot" (bread of the evening).

Baking has been an integral part of German culture since the Middle Ages and has evolved over the centuries. One of the reasons for the continued resilience of Germany's bread culture is the master-apprentice system, which ensures that skills and traditions are passed down and preserved from generation to generation.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.