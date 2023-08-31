Today's Google Doodle celebrates Lake Toba, known as Danau Toba, located on the Indonesian island of Sumatra. Lake Toba was designated as UNESCO Global Geopark on August 31, 2020. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Lake Toba is the largest crater lake globally and one of the deepest lakes in the world. It was formed as a result of a massive volcanic eruption from Toba Caldera thousands of years ago and is now home to a UNESCO Global Geopark and boasts off beautifully scenic sights.

The eruption of Toba Caldera more than 74,000 years ago led to the creation of Lake Toba. The collapse of the volcano's magma chamber formed the island of Samosir, which is a popular tourist destination and home to various Indigenous ethnic tribes. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In addition to celebrating Lake Toba, it's essential to acknowledge the Indigenous Batak Toba people, the lake's native inhabitants. Their traditional villages, local markets, and distinctive houses attract visitors from around the world. Traditional dances like the Tor-Tor and authentic wood carvings are common in these villages.

Lake Toba also offers a wide range of outdoor activities and stunning natural wonders for tourists. Visitors can enjoy paragliding in Huta Ginjang for those unafraid of heights or relax on its beaches and kayak across the lake. The nearby Sipiso-piso waterfall is another must-see attraction, offering a truly extraordinary experience. This doodle's reach spans regions of the islands of Indonesia. The depicted Google Doodle showcases serenity of Lake Toba.

In another Doodle released today, Google Doodle marked 66th Malaysia National Day by celebrating Hari Merdeka. On this day in 1957, Malaysia's predecessor, the Federation of Malaya, declared its independence and gained freedom from British colonial rule. The momentous occasion saw more than 20,000 people assembled to witness the national anthem and government officials raise the Malayan flag.